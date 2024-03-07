Open Menu

English Premier League: Check Schedule Of Remaining Matches

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2024 | 04:37 PM

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

The cricket fans are excited for upcoming matches in different cities.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2024) The highly interesting and thrilling series of matches of the 32nd season of the English Premier League is underway in England.

There will be decisions for 5 more matches in the EPL on March 9.

The first match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester between the teams of Manchester United and Everton. The second match will see the teams of Bournemouth and Sheffield United facing off at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

The third match between Crystal Palace and Luton Town will take place at Selhurst Park, London.

The fourth match between Wolverhampton and Fulham will be held at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. And the fifth and final match on March 9th will be a showdown between Arsenal and Brentford teams at Emirates Stadium, London.

This is the 125th edition of the top-flight English football, the schedule of which was announced on June 15, 2023. Manchester City's team is striving to defend its honor in the EPL, while Liverpool's team currently sits at the top position on the points table with the highest 63 points.

