UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English Premier League, EFL Present Plan On How To Increase Number Of Black, Asian Coaches

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

English Premier League, EFL Present Plan on How to Increase Number of Black, Asian Coaches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) England's top-tier leagues, the Premier League (EPL) and the Football League Championship (EFL), together with the Professional Footballers Association (PFA), the trade union for professional association footballers in England and Wales, have launched a scheme aimed at increasing the number of black and Asian football coaches in English clubs, the EPL said on Monday.

"The Premier League, Professional Footballers Association (PFA) and EFL have launched a new coach placement scheme aimed at increasing the number of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) players moving into full-time coaching roles in the professional game," the EPF said in a press release.

The scheme, jointly funded by the trade union and the EPL, is open for PFA members and envisions hiring six coaches of minority backgrounds within EFL clubs for a 23-month intensive work placement.

The plan, supported by the English Football Association, was developed over the past 18 months in addition to the existing BAME coach development program, which was launched in 2015.

At the moment, there are only six black or non-white head coaches in the top 92 football clubs of English leagues.

Related Topics

Football Minority Wales 2015 Top Asia Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

29 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

43 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

DC seals three buildings over violation of SOPs

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.