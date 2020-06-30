English Premier League, EFL Present Plan on How to Increase Number of Black, Asian Coaches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) England's top-tier leagues, the Premier League (EPL) and the Football League Championship (EFL), together with the Professional Footballers Association (PFA), the trade union for professional association footballers in England and Wales, have launched a scheme aimed at increasing the number of black and Asian football coaches in English clubs, the EPL said on Monday.

"The Premier League, Professional Footballers Association (PFA) and EFL have launched a new coach placement scheme aimed at increasing the number of Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) players moving into full-time coaching roles in the professional game," the EPF said in a press release.

The scheme, jointly funded by the trade union and the EPL, is open for PFA members and envisions hiring six coaches of minority backgrounds within EFL clubs for a 23-month intensive work placement.

The plan, supported by the English Football Association, was developed over the past 18 months in addition to the existing BAME coach development program, which was launched in 2015.

At the moment, there are only six black or non-white head coaches in the top 92 football clubs of English leagues.