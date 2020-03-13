UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English Premier League Suspended Until April 4

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

English Premier League suspended until April 4

The English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 4 on Friday after a spate of coronavirus cases, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 4 on Friday after a spate of coronavirus cases, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

"Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time," the Premier League said in a statement.

Everton also announced their entire first-team squad and coaching staff have been told to self-isolate after a player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Leicester City had three players go into self-isolation on Thursday and Bournemouth said goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four staff members were also self-isolating.

"Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19," said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority." The English Football League, which heads up the three divisions below the Premier League, and Women's Super League will also be suspended until April 3.

England's two friendly matches at home to Italy and Denmark later this month have been postponed.

However, the authorities still hope to be able to resume and complete the season at a later date.

"Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League's aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by academy sides, when it is safe to do so," added the Premier League statement.

Related Topics

Football Bournemouth Italy Denmark April Women All Government Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Czechs close borders from March 16 over virus spre ..

8 minutes ago

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman remanded in NAB custody

8 minutes ago

Karachi's infrastructural uplift vital to boost ex ..

8 minutes ago

S.Korea to Announce Disaster Zone in Virus-Stricke ..

8 minutes ago

European stocks, oil prices recover after rout

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 AND ITS PREVENTION MATTERS THE MOST

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.