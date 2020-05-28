UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English Premier League To Restart On June 17: Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:31 PM

English Premier League to restart on June 17: reports

The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday.

No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date.

The BBC reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The matches are the two games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21.

Related Topics

Leicester Sheffield March June Media Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA airbus A320's 'Cockpit Voice Recorder' recover ..

4 minutes ago

22 more tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderab ..

4 minutes ago

US deaths top 100,000 as countries reimpose distan ..

4 minutes ago

Cypriot Cabinet Approves Bill on EastMed Gas Pipel ..

9 minutes ago

Italian Statistics Institute Forecasts 400,000 Job ..

9 minutes ago

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.