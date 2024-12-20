English Rugby Football Union Chairman Quits Amid Pay Row
Rugby Football Union chairman Tom Ilube has stepped down amid a row over the scale of the governing body's executive bonuses, saying the issue had become a "distraction"
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Rugby Football Union chairman Tom Ilube has stepped down amid a row over the scale of the governing body's executive bonuses, saying the issue had become a "distraction".
The move on Friday follows an outcry over RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney's paycheck of £1.1 million ($1.37 million) for the 2023/24 financial year, which included a bonus of £358,000.
The RFU announced later Friday that Bill Beaumont, who held the role from 2012 to 2016 and in November stepped down as World Rugby chairman, had been appointed as interim chairman.
Ilube, in a RFU statement, said: "I have decided to step down from my role as chair of the RFU as recent events have become a distraction from the game, but will stay on to ensure a smooth transition to a new chair as soon as one is in place."
