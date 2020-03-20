UrduPoint.com
English Rugby Season Ended Below Premiership Level

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

English rugby season ended below Premiership level

English rugby chiefs on Friday confirmed the end of the 2019/20 season for all levels beneath the Premiership due to the coronavirus

The move applies to "all league, cup and county rugby in England", according to a statement from the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The RFU said it was in "active discussions" with the Premiership.

The move was taken "to assist with long-term planning and provide clarity to the game at a time of continuous change", the statement said.

RFU chief Bill Sweeney said: "We are working through the implications of ending the season early and have instigated a thorough process to ensure fair and balanced outcomes for the game.

"We will communicate these outcomes by the middle of April. While we would like to provide all the answers now, we need some time to get it right for the best interests of the game."

More Stories From Sports

