English Soccer Association Warns Losses Caused by COVID-19 Could Exceed $184Mln - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused the majority of the world's major sporting leagues to cease temporarily, could end up costing the English soccer governing body, the Football Association (FA), more than 150 million Pounds ($184.2 million), chief executive officer Mark Bullingham said in a statement on Monday.

"The total financial impact is currently forecast to be around £100m, but it could easily exceed £150m depending on the duration of the Government's necessary medical measures," Bullingham said.

The FA has been forced to cancel matches involving the English national soccer team and events scheduled to take place at the national soccer stadium, Wembley.

Bullingham stated that proposals are in place for the FA's highest earners, including men's national team coach Gareth Southgate, to take a temporary pay cut of 30 percent. Employees earning above $61,361 a year will be asked to take a pay cut of 7.

5 percent, the CEO stated.

"These are extraordinary and challenging times and we do not take these decisions lightly. However, as an organisation we will support each other as best we can," the statement read.

A number of the country's top Premier League teams, including Liverpool and Tottenham, have faced criticism for triggering a government scheme to protect workers' incomes during the crisis. The scheme, announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, guarantees employees as much as 80 percent of their wages, up to 2,500 pounds per month ($3,067).

On Friday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock asked Premier League players to take a pay cut in solidarity with the country's health care workers. A day later, the Professional Footballers' Association warned that pay cuts would result in reduced tax revenues that could be used to fund the National Health Service.