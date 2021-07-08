English Team Qualifies for EURO Final for 1st Time in History After Defeating Denmark 2:1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The English national football team has qualified for the final of EURO for the first time in its history after defeating Denmark 2:1 in the extra time.

Denmark's forward Mikkel Damsgaard scored the first goal of the match in the 30th minute, Danish defender Simon Kjaer scored an own goal in the 30th minute, while English forward Harry Kane scored the decisive goal in the 104th minute.

The final match between England and Italy will be held in London on Sunday.