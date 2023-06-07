UrduPoint.com

English Teenager Jude Bellingham To Join Real Madrid From Dortmund

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2023 | 09:43 PM

English teenager Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid from Dortmund

English teenager Jude Bellingham will move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for a fee in excess of 100 million euros ($107 million), the German side announced on Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :English teenager Jude Bellingham will move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for a fee in excess of 100 million Euros ($107 million), the German side announced on Wednesday.

Dortmund confirmed the two teams had reached a "mutual agreement" over the transfer of the 19-year-old in the summer.

The publicly listed club said it would receive a fee of 103 million euros in addition to a variable amount "up to a maximum total amount of around 30 percent" of the fixed transfer fee, depending on team and player bonuses.

One of the most promising talents in world football, Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for a fee of 25 million euros.

He has played 132 games for the club, scoring 24 goals and winning the 2021 German Cup.

Related Topics

Football World German Dortmund Birmingham Bellingham 2020 From Agreement Real Madrid Borussia Million

Recent Stories

A 'foreign-funded' PTI chief stands exposed for 't ..

A 'foreign-funded' PTI chief stands exposed for 'treachery & enmity' towards Pak ..

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister for religious affairs visits Ha ..

Caretaker minister for religious affairs visits Hajj Complex Hayatabad

2 minutes ago
 South Korea to Maintain 'Stable' Relations With Ru ..

South Korea to Maintain 'Stable' Relations With Russia - Security Strategy

2 minutes ago
 National VCs peace conference begins

National VCs peace conference begins

2 minutes ago
 NA body recommends enhancement of NEPRA's for effe ..

NA body recommends enhancement of NEPRA's for effective regulation of power sect ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation ..

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.