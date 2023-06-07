English teenager Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid from Dortmund

English teenager Jude Bellingham will move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for a fee in excess of 100 million euros ($107 million), the German side announced on Wednesday

Dortmund confirmed the two teams had reached a "mutual agreement" over the transfer of the 19-year-old in the summer.

The publicly listed club said it would receive a fee of 103 million euros in addition to a variable amount "up to a maximum total amount of around 30 percent" of the fixed transfer fee, depending on team and player bonuses.

One of the most promising talents in world football, Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for a fee of 25 million euros.

He has played 132 games for the club, scoring 24 goals and winning the 2021 German Cup.