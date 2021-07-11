Engr Paras Ahmad tasked to submit report of Khairabad Badminton Hall

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Project Director Khairabad Badminton Hall Murad Ali Mohmand Sunday deputed Engineer Paras Ahmad Khan of Engineering Wing Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit an immediate report about the ongoing work on Khairabad Badminton Hall, District Nowshera.

Talking to media men during his visit to inspect the ongoing work, Murad Ali Mohmand disclosed that the slab was near to completion, however, Engr. Paras reported that the steel bars were not as per drawing wherein concrete work has also been stopped by the contractor.

He said as per the direction given by Engineer Paras Ahmad Khan, he stopped the contractor from concrete work. He said, Engineer Paras visited on Sunday again for checking of steel bars which would be corrected as per given in PC-I. Extra bars have been given in roof as well before slab work which is scheduled on July 12, 2021.

Murad Ali Mohmand appreciated the efforts of Engineer Paras Ahmad Khan who has been given a special task to check every step as per PC-1, checking gage of the steels and its fixing, material and concrete work. The concrete will be done in presence of Engineer Paras Ahmad and no compromise would be made on quality of work as per the directives given by Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, he added.

He said before the visit to District Nowshera, Engineer Paras Ahmad Khan has been making visits and monitored each of the 150 playing facilities in different districts including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Hangu, Kohat, Khyber District including Landikotal, Jamrud, Chitral, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Swat, Kalam, Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Tor Ghar, Buner, Swabi, Orakzai District, Khurram, Mohmand District, Bajaur, Malakand, Charsadda, and Peshawar.

Murad Mohmand said no compromise would be made on quality and quantity as the future of our generation is involved in it. He said that he would submit a progress report to DG Sport on Tuesday about the pace of work on various ongoing projects as part of the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Projects positively. He said that after thorough briefing to DG Sports KP and Secretary Sports, the report would be submitted to Chief Minister by Secretary Sports Abid Majeed.

He said, the Chief Minister has also appreciated the quality of work, design and green patches during his recent inauguration of the newly constructed cricket academy and other sports facilities in Buner, being constructed on modern lines. He said the report including drone shots, pictorial proofs of steel work, concrete, maps and PC-1 would also be submitted along with the reports of poor work of the contractors.