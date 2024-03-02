Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Punjab, AJK record wins

Teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Engro National Under-20 Junior Volleyball Championship being played here at the indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Engro National Under-20 Junior Volleyball Championship being played here at the indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center on Saturday.

On this occasion, Secretary General of Pakistan Volleyball Federation Shah Naeem Zafar was the special guest along with Organizing Secretary and Secretary KP Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Secretary Punjab MB Javed, Secretary Sindh Shahid Masood, Secretary AJK Sardar Farooq and other officials were present.

It was played between Punjab Green and Islamabad, in which Punjab Green won by 3-0, the score was 25-9, 25-16 and 25-6. In the second match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa White defeated Sindh by 3-0, the score was 25-9, 25-13 and 25-19 and in the third match, Azad Jammu and Kashmir defeated Gilgit Baltistan by 3-0, the score was 25-14, 25-18 and 25-17.

Before that, in the last two matches played on Friday night, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green defeated Gilgit-Baltistan by 3-0, the score was 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18 while the Pakistan Sports Board defeated Islamabad by 3-0, the score was 25-17, 25-20 and 25-21. A total of 12 teams from across the country are participating in the Championship.

Three more matches will be played on Sunday in the Championship, in which the first match will be played between Pakistan Wapda and Sindh, the second match Balochistan and Punjab White, while in the third match, the teams of Pakistan Board and Punjab Green will compete.

APP/ijz