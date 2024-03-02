Open Menu

Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Punjab, AJK Record Wins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 02, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Punjab, AJK record wins

Teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Engro National Under-20 Junior Volleyball Championship being played here at the indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Engro National Under-20 Junior Volleyball Championship being played here at the indoor hall of the PSB Coaching Center on Saturday.

On this occasion, Secretary General of Pakistan Volleyball Federation Shah Naeem Zafar was the special guest along with Organizing Secretary and Secretary KP Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Secretary Punjab MB Javed, Secretary Sindh Shahid Masood, Secretary AJK Sardar Farooq and other officials were present.

It was played between Punjab Green and Islamabad, in which Punjab Green won by 3-0, the score was 25-9, 25-16 and 25-6. In the second match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa White defeated Sindh by 3-0, the score was 25-9, 25-13 and 25-19 and in the third match, Azad Jammu and Kashmir defeated Gilgit Baltistan by 3-0, the score was 25-14, 25-18 and 25-17.

Before that, in the last two matches played on Friday night, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green defeated Gilgit-Baltistan by 3-0, the score was 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18 while the Pakistan Sports Board defeated Islamabad by 3-0, the score was 25-17, 25-20 and 25-21. A total of 12 teams from across the country are participating in the Championship.

Three more matches will be played on Sunday in the Championship, in which the first match will be played between Pakistan Wapda and Sindh, the second match Balochistan and Punjab White, while in the third match, the teams of Pakistan Board and Punjab Green will compete.

APP/ijz

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Engro From

Recent Stories

PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan

PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan

4 minutes ago
 Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC ..

Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC part I exam

4 minutes ago
 Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sult ..

Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sultans

4 minutes ago
 Inquiry committee against irregularities in Educat ..

Inquiry committee against irregularities in Education Dept. constituted

7 minutes ago
 Laptops distributed among students of UoM

Laptops distributed among students of UoM

4 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters

4 minutes ago
Pak players return after featuring in Fajr Open, W ..

Pak players return after featuring in Fajr Open, World Taekwondo President's Asi ..

4 minutes ago
 Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four ..

Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four held

4 minutes ago
 NHA restores traffic on rain affected highways

NHA restores traffic on rain affected highways

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochista ..

Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges

3 minutes ago
 Work to unearth 7 thousands-yr-old Ganveri Wala in ..

Work to unearth 7 thousands-yr-old Ganveri Wala inaugurated

4 minutes ago
 Tourists urged to get weather updates before visit ..

Tourists urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports