Enoch Nkwe and Mohammad Rizwan review fourth day’s play

The second match of the Pakistan-South Africa ICC World Test Championship series is intriguingly poised as South Africa ended day-four at 127 for one in pursuit of a 370-run target at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday. The tourists need another 243 runs (nine wickets in hand) on the final day to seal a win and a 1-1 draw in the series

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021) The second match of the Pakistan-South Africa ICC World Test Championship series is intriguingly poised as South Africa ended day-four at 127 for one in pursuit of a 370-run target at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday. The tourists need another 243 runs (nine wickets in hand) on the final day to seal a win and a 1-1 draw in the series.

Opener Aiden Markram (59 not out, 131 balls, nine fours, two sixes) added 94 runs with Rassie van der Dussen (48 not out, 94 balls, eight fours) after South Africa lost Dean Elgar (17) to Shaheen Shah Afridi with 33 runs on the board.

Earlier, a maiden Test hundred for Mohammad Rizwan which included a 97-run partnership for the ninth-wicket with Nauman Ali (45 off 78, six fours, two sixes) consolidated Pakistan’s position.

Resuming their second innings on 129 for six, Pakistan were bowled out for 298 in 102 overs. Rizwan top-scored with an unbeaten 115 off 204, which included 15 fours.

For South Africa, George Linde took five wickets for 64 runs, while Keshav Maharaj took three wickets.

After stumps, South Africa’s assistant coach Enoch Nkwe and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan held online virtual media conferences.