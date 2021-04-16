UrduPoint.com
Enric Mas Takes Valencia Mountain Win

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Enric Mas takes Valencia mountain win

Movistar all-rounder Enric Mas won stage three of cycling's Tour of Valencia on Friday on a tough climb to Alto de la Reina

Dos Aguas, , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Movistar all-rounder Enric Mas won stage three of cycling's Tour of Valencia on Friday on a tough climb to Alto de la Reina.

The win also gave Mas the overall race lead.

At the summit of the 7.4km climb Mas was followed over the line by French pair Victor Lafay at 2sec and Elie Gesbert.

Saturday's stage is a 14km time-trial along the coast with poor weather forecast

