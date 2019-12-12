Enter a world of action sports at next month’s Extreme Sports Expo

Fifth edition of the Expo will take place from January 9-11 at DWTC

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019) The Extreme Sports Expo, the biggest event of its kind in the region, returns next month for its fifth edition at the Dubai World Trade Center from January 9 to 11.

Showcasing products from big brands in the world of action sports the Extreme Sports Expo, organized in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, consists of three specialized events: the Dubai International Bicycle Exhibition, the Dubai Motorbike Festival and the Middle East Dive & Fish Expo.

More than 10,000 visitors are expected to visit the event over the three-day period, which will allow visitors to avail special offers, product trials, raffle prizes, competitions and seminars.

‘’The growth of the exhibition is in line with the popularity of action sports in the UAE as well as in the region. The goal of the exhibition is to create a world of motorcycles, bicycles, diving and fishing for visitors to enjoy every year in Dubai. This year the exhibition is expected to showcase 120 action sports exhibitors both local and international,’’ said Zarir Saifuddin, organizer of the exhibition, at Thursday’s press conference in Dubai Sports Council.

The Extreme Sports Expo covers 8,000sqm of space at the Dubai World Trade Center and entrance is free for visitors for the 3-day event.

In the Motorcycle Exhibition, Indian Motorcycle, Ducati, Royal Enfield, Moto Guzzi and Aprilia motorcycles, in addition to lifestyle scooter Vespa, have sponsored the event, and participating dealers will offer test rides of their latest models for visitors with valid motorcycle licenses. Aprilia will use the opportunity to unveil its 2020 motorbike models to the general public for the first time.

The diving and fishing exhibition will see a number of lectures featuring experts in sports fishing, spearfishing, freediving and scuba diving as well as raffle prizes and great deals from local diving and fishing businesses including Divers Garage and Blue Waters Marine.

The bicycle exhibition will have a number of the leading local bicycle shops including Sport in Life, The Cycle Hub, Cafe Peloton, Cycle Central and Giant, offering visitors special offers on the latest road, mountain and electric bicycle as well as a dedicated area for visitors to ride bicycles at the event.