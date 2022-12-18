UrduPoint.com

Entire France Squad Trains On Eve Of World Cup Final Despite Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 18, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

The whole France squad attended a training session on the eve of Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina after a virus sidelined a number of players this week

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The whole France squad attended a training session on the eve of Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina after a virus sidelined a number of players this week.

Coach Didier Deschamps said earlier Saturday the team were taking action to stop the spread of illness, which has affected a number of players.

Central defensive pair Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Friday, along with winger Kingsley Coman, while midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano did not play in Wednesday's semi-final win over Morocco.

However, all 24 members of the France squad were present at the start of their training session in Doha on Saturday evening.

Deschamps told his pre-match press conference that the France camp were "trying to take as many precautions as possible".

"Obviously it would be better if this wasn't happening but we are handling it as well as possible with our medical staff," he said.

Related Topics

World France Doha Argentina Morocco Sunday All

Recent Stories

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

4 minutes ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

4 minutes ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

51 minutes ago
 Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

51 minutes ago
 Tanveer designates quality education, teachers tra ..

Tanveer designates quality education, teachers training as top priority

51 minutes ago
 3 killed, 2 injured in road accident

3 killed, 2 injured in road accident

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.