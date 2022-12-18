Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

The whole France squad attended a training session on the eve of Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina after a virus sidelined a number of players this week

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The whole France squad attended a training session on the eve of Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina after a virus sidelined a number of players this week.

Coach Didier Deschamps said earlier Saturday the team were taking action to stop the spread of illness, which has affected a number of players.

Central defensive pair Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate missed training on Friday, along with winger Kingsley Coman, while midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano did not play in Wednesday's semi-final win over Morocco.

However, all 24 members of the France squad were present at the start of their training session in Doha on Saturday evening.

Deschamps told his pre-match press conference that the France camp were "trying to take as many precautions as possible".

"Obviously it would be better if this wasn't happening but we are handling it as well as possible with our medical staff," he said.