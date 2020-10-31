UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entire Lazio Squad In Quarantine After Covid-19 Positives

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:09 PM

Entire Lazio squad in quarantine after Covid-19 positives

Lazio, already deprived of several players, announced on Saturday that it had put its entire squad in quarantine after positive coronavirus tests

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Lazio, already deprived of several players, announced on Saturday that it had put its entire squad in quarantine after positive coronavirus tests.

Lazio fielded a depleted team in Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday and drew 1-1 without last season's top European scorer Ciro Immobile and midfielders Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva and Djavan Anderson.

The club said in a statement on Saturday that it had conducted a further round of tests on Friday.

"Some members of the team group tested positive," it said without giving any Names.

It is the first time Lazio has explicitly confirmed cases of Covid-19 in its squad after talking about "doubtful" tests during the week, even though it omitted players from its squad.

"The whole team will repeat today's checks in order to identify the players that can be used in tomorrow's match between Turin and Lazio," the club said.

"The positive results were placed in isolation at home while the team will observe a period of quarantine under active supervision by the medical staff."Lazio are 12th in the Italian Championship and travel to Petersburg to play Zenit in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Brugge Turin Petersburg Anderson From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Defending Champions Sindh to take on Northern in t ..

53 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews Dubai Municipality’s ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Customs discusses future inspection solution ..

55 minutes ago

Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

31 seconds ago

Iconic James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies at 90

32 seconds ago

Iran expands anti-virus measures as calls for lock ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.