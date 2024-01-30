Open Menu

EPL’s 32nd Season Kicks Off In UK, Captivates Fans Nationwide

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2024 | 04:12 PM

The celebrating its 125th edition, the top-flight English football unveiled its schedule on June 15, 2023.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2024) Excitement surges as the 32nd edition of the English Premier League (EPL) kicks off, captivating fans nationwide with its blend of skill and strategy.

Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will ignite the pitch at City Ground, Nottinghamshire, in the opening clash. Fulham is set to host Everton at Craven Cottage London, while Luton Town prepares for a battle against Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road, Luton.

As the season unfolds, Manchester City remains determined to maintain its standing, while Liverpool leads the table with an impressive 48 points.

Crystal Palace and Sheffield United anticipate an intense encounter at Selhurst Park, London, and Aston Villa will face off against Newcastle United at Villa Park, Birmingham, in the final fixture.

This Wednesday, the EPL gears up for a crucial lineup of five matches.

More Stories From Sports