Epsom Derby Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

Epsom Derby postponed due to coronavirus

The Epsom Derby has been postponed due to the coronavirus, course owners the Jockey Club announced Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Epsom Derby has been postponed due to the coronavirus, course owners the Jockey Club announced Tuesday.

The showpiece race of the English flat season, the Derby was meant to take place on June 6 as part of a two-day festival at the Epsom course, southwest of London.

"We're sorry to announce that due to the current public health emergency, the Investec Derby Festival will not be staged on Friday 5th & Saturday 6th June," the Jockey Club said in a statement.

