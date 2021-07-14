UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equal Points System For Next World Test Championship: ICC

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:41 PM

Equal points system for next World Test Championship: ICC

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday said the next World Test Championship will have a "simpler" equal points system to decide the finalists after the previous system came under criticism

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council on Wednesday said the next World Test Championship will have a "simpler" equal points system to decide the finalists after the previous system came under criticism.

The second championship will kick off with a five-Test series between hosts England and India in August and September.

The ICC switched from the original system of total points to percentage of points won midway through the first championship which was severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Each match will now earn 12 points for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie, the ICC said in a statement.

The top nine Test nations will play six series each, three home and three away before March 31, 2023.

"We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified," ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said.

"The Cricket Committee took this into consideration when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match."He added: "During the pandemic we had to change to ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team, since all series could not be completed."

Related Topics

India Cricket World ICC March August September All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia-France Dialogue Would Contribute to Stabili ..

2 minutes ago

One dead in protests, Cuba officials say, dozens a ..

2 minutes ago

Sugar futures close lower

2 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

ENOC Link to roll out world’s first &#039;eLink ..

28 minutes ago

ADNOC invests over US$750 million in drilling-rela ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.