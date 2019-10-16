Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed his support for the players of the country's national football team after the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) launched an investigation into military greeting-style celebrations of goals during European Championship 2020 qualifiers

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed his support for the players of the country's national football team after the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) launched an investigation into military greeting-style celebrations of goals during European Championship 2020 qualifiers.

The Turkish national team won a home match against Albania (1-0) on October 14 and tied away match against France (1-1). In both matches, during the celebration of the goals, the players of the Turkish national team performed a military salute, paying, as such, a tribute to their country's ongoing military operation in northern Syria.

"I don't find this [investigation] right, I understand little in football. The thing is that the national team has its own national view, and it [the team] shared it with all the viewers.

There is nothing more natural. I don't think that something serious will happen after this. And if it does, well, they can blame it [the team]. There can be no other [more severe] approach to the team that has reached such a level," Erdogan told reporters.

Following the incidents, French sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu called on the UEFA to punish the Turkish national team, while Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora addressed the UEFA with a request to consider stripping Istanbul of the right to host the scheduled UEFA Champions League 2019/2020 final in connection with the military operation of Turkey in northern Syria.

Political statements during competitions are prohibited by the UEFA.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias.