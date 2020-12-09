UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Condemns 'Racist Statements' In Soccer Match Between French, Turkish Clubs

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 02:35 PM

Erdogan Condemns 'Racist Statements' in Soccer Match Between French, Turkish Clubs

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned "racist statements" in the group stage match of the Champions League between the French and Turkish football clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned "racist statements" in the group stage match of the Champions League between the French and Turkish football clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Group H match in Paris was interrupted in the 16th minute. One of the decisions of the chief referee, Ovidiu Hategan, caused an emotional reaction on the bench of the Turkish club. The referee asked an assistant for clarification, who pointed to Demba Ba, calling the player "negru". One of the meanings of this word translated from Romanian is "black". This caused a reaction from the entire team, including an assistant coach, ex-Cameroon team player Pierre Webo. According to the official account of the Turkish club on Twitter, the fourth referee insulted the Cameroonian on racial grounds too.

Both teams eventually left the pitch.

AFP later reported that the game would be completed on December 9.

"I strongly condemn the racist remarks against Pierre Webo from the Basaksehir technical team and I believe that UEFA will take the necessary steps. We stand unconditionally against racism and discrimination in sports and in all spheres of life," Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

Omer Celik, a spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party and Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has called the incident a crime.

"Congratulations to Basaksehir that has taken up a position of honor. Racism is a crime against humanity. Sports and racism shouldn't go together," Celik said on Twitter.

The Turkish Football Federation said that it would be following the investigation into the incident and expressed hope that all those responsible would be punished.

Related Topics

Football Sports Twitter Demba Paris Istanbul Pierre Tayyip Erdogan December All From PSG Coach

Recent Stories

Russian Citizen Was Charged With Espionage in Denm ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt places many areas in Rawalpindi, Bahaw ..

17 minutes ago

Rights Group Warns Only 1 in 10 People in Nearly 7 ..

5 minutes ago

Merkel Supports Further Toughening of Coronavirus ..

9 minutes ago

Anti-Discrimination Group on PSG-Istanbul Basakseh ..

9 minutes ago

UK Sees 'Smoother Glidepath' to Post-Brexit Trade ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.