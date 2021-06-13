UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eriksen 'awake' In Hospital After Collapse In Euro 2020 Game

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:31 AM

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after collapse in Euro 2020 game

Denmark star Christian Eriksen was awake in hospital, the Danish Football Union said on Saturday, after he collapsed on the pitch during the Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Denmark star Christian Eriksen was awake in hospital, the Danish Football Union said on Saturday, after he collapsed on the pitch during the Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further tests" at the hospital, the Danish federation said on Twitter, after the player was carried off the field having received CPR by medical personnel.

UEFA said Eriksen had been "stabilised" after the match was suspended in the first half.

European football's governing body added that a "crisis meeting" had taken place with both teams and match officials over whether to restart the game.

Group B's opening match was stopped after Eriksen fell to the earth near the touchline at the end of the first half, with Danish players in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player.

The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent, with the 29-year-old's teammates gathering around him to stop anyone from seeing his on-pitch treatment.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and captain Simon Kjaer had to comfort Eriksen's stricken partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen by the side of the pitch.

After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland's players also walked off.

The fans in the stadium, who were celebrating the chance to see their national team again live at the stadium, sat silently in their seats waiting for news of Eriksen's condition.

However soon after stadium-wide chants of "Christian" and "Eriksen" from both sets of supporters began to ring out as his status began to filter through to supporters.

They were brought to their feet when stadium announcers said that Eriksen was "stable".

Related Topics

Football Twitter Finland Denmark Euro 2020 Christian From Inter Milan

Recent Stories

'At the end of her life, I had to be there': Krejc ..

5 minutes ago

Last date to apply for 1,143 jobs extended till Ju ..

5 minutes ago

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after Euro 2020 game c ..

5 minutes ago

Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 1st Test score ..

18 minutes ago

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

18 minutes ago

FPCCI terms federal budget as balanced, tax-free

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.