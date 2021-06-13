UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eriksen 'awake' In Hospital After Euro 2020 Game Collapse: Danish FA

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:31 AM

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after Euro 2020 game collapse: Danish FA

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen is "awake" in hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, the country's football association said

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Danish footballer Christian Eriksen is "awake" in hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, the country's football association said.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further tests" at the hospital, The Danish Football Union said on Twitter, after the player was carried off the field after receiving CPR by medical personnel.

map/jll/jc

Related Topics

Football Twitter Finland Denmark Euro 2020 Christian

Recent Stories

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after collapse in Euro ..

5 minutes ago

'At the end of her life, I had to be there': Krejc ..

5 minutes ago

Last date to apply for 1,143 jobs extended till Ju ..

5 minutes ago

Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 1st Test score ..

18 minutes ago

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

18 minutes ago

FPCCI terms federal budget as balanced, tax-free

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.