Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after Euro 2020 game collapse: Danish FA

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Danish footballer Christian Eriksen is "awake" in hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, the country's football association said.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further tests" at the hospital, The Danish Football Union said on Twitter, after the player was carried off the field after receiving CPR by medical personnel.

