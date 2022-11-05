Eriksen brings calm to Denmark squad after remarkable recovery

Copenhagen, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Denmark's number 10, Christian Eriksen, will be a quiet but inspirational figure for his team during the World Cup, after his sudden cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 game traumatised a nation.

The Middelfart-born playmaker spent eight months out following his collapse on June 12, 2021. He returned in a Premier League game for Brentford on February 26 this year.

A few weeks later, he was back playing for Denmark in a game against the Netherlands.

Even though the Danish squad proved their worth without him, reaching the semi-finals of the Euro and easily qualifying for the World Cup, Eriksen's return was warmly welcomed.

"His return to the team less than one year after, it's a little cliche to say but it's a fairytale story which almost seems unreal," Andreas Kraul, a sports commentator for broadcaster DR, told AFP.

"And from the minute he was back, he has made a difference," Kraul added.

At press conferences, coach Kasper Hjulmand has praised Eriksen's contribution to the team.

"The Danish national football team is better with than without Christian Eriksen, because his calmness is infectious, so the whole team is better able to make the right decisions," Hjulmand said recently.