UrduPoint.com

Eriksen Caps Remarkable Comeback By Signing For Man Utd

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by signing for Man Utd

Manchester United signed Christian Eriksen on Friday with the Denmark midfielder arriving at Old Trafford as a free agent on a three-year deal

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Manchester United signed Christian Eriksen on Friday with the Denmark midfielder arriving at Old Trafford as a free agent on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old's switch to the Red Devils completes an incredible return after his brush with death last year.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Copenhagen while playing for Denmark at the European Championship and was forced to leave Inter Milan after recovering due to Serie A health regulations.

Eriksen, fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator, proved his form and fitness during a loan spell at Brentford in the second half of last season.

He played 11 times in the Premier League for the Bees, scoring once and providing four assists.

"Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started," said Eriksen.

"I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

" Eriksen has experience of working with United manager Erik Ten Hag after training with Ajax as part of his return to football following the cardiac arrest.

Ten Hag, who took charge at United in the close-season after leaving the Dutch champions, is looking to revamp his new team after they finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last term.

"I have seen Erik's work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach," added Eriksen.

"Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.

"I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey."

Related Topics

Football Loan Denmark Old Trafford Manchester United Christian Premier League Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Canada's Freeland Says Russia at G20 Like an 'Arso ..

Canada's Freeland Says Russia at G20 Like an 'Arsonist' at Firefighters' Meeting

5 minutes ago
 Justice Breyer to Join Harvard Law School After Re ..

Justice Breyer to Join Harvard Law School After Retiring From US Supreme Court - ..

5 minutes ago
 Court extends remand of Shah Sawar accused murder ..

Court extends remand of Shah Sawar accused murder case of Bilal Kaka

7 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing directs RDA to accelerate work o ..

Secretary Housing directs RDA to accelerate work on development projects

7 minutes ago
 Danish double as Pedersen and Vingegaard star on T ..

Danish double as Pedersen and Vingegaard star on Tour de France sizzler

7 minutes ago
 Salman Ali Agha to make Pakistan debut in first Sr ..

Salman Ali Agha to make Pakistan debut in first Sri Lanka Test

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.