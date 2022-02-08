UrduPoint.com

Eriksen 'doing What He Loves Most' But No Rush For Brentford Debut: Frank

London, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Brentford manager Thomas Frank said on Tuesday he will not rush Christian Eriksen into action as the Denmark midfielder gets back to "doing what he loves the most" after his cardiac arrest.

Eriksen joined Premier League club Brentford on transfer deadline day in January and is on track to return to the game eight months after he collapsed on the pitch at the European Championship.

Eriksen was released by Inter Milan in December as Italian medical regulations do not allow players with implantable cardioverter defibrillators to feature in Serie A.

But he has been taking part in training with his new Brentford team-mates as he builds up to his emotional return.

Frank admits it is a heart-warming sight to see the former Tottenham midfielder enjoying himself after such a traumatic period.

"It's very good to see him out there," Frank said.

"I spoke to Christian after the training. He was just pleased and happy to be part of a team and a club again and do what he loved the most.

"We know he is a humble, down-to-earth, quality player but he's coming in with that natural presence. Because of the way he is, he's blending in fantastically with the group and the culture we have here, so it's good." Eriksen's highly anticipated return will be a huge moment for the player and his family, but Frank is determined not to let him play before he is completely ready physically.

Eriksen will be absent from Brentford's squad for Wednesday's trip to Premier League leaders Manchester City and Frank refused to put a timescale on his comeback date.

"It's of course something we will constantly speak with him about," Frank said.

"We've got all the data and all his injury status, all the history, so we know all that but, to know him, all the small bits about his body and his comeback to top pace again, we need to speak to him daily.

"So that will be an ongoing process for the next one, two, three weeks. One thing for sure, he will not play against Man City, but let's take it day by day."

