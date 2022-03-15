UrduPoint.com

Eriksen Returns To Danish Squad After Cardiac Arrest

Muhammad Rameez Published March 15, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen will return to the Danish squad later this month for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Euro 2020 last June, Denmark's football association said Tuesday

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Christian Eriksen will return to the Danish squad later this month for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Euro 2020 last June, Denmark's football association said Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, has been selected to play in Denmark's friendlies against the Netherlands on March 26 in Amsterdam and against Serbia on March 29 in Copenhagen, the association said.

Eriksen made his club comeback on February 26 for English Premier League side Brentford.

