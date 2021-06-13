Eriksen 'stabilized' after collapse in Euro 2020 game: UEFA

Christian Eriksen is stable in hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, UEFA said

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized," UEFA tweeted, adding that a crisis meeting had taken place over whether the match which was suspended in the first half after Eriksen was stretchered off could restart.

