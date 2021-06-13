UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eriksen 'stabilized' After Collapse In Euro 2020 Game: UEFA

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:17 AM

Eriksen 'stabilized' after collapse in Euro 2020 game: UEFA

Christian Eriksen is stable in hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, UEFA said

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Christian Eriksen is stable in hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, UEFA said.

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized," UEFA tweeted, adding that a crisis meeting had taken place over whether the match which was suspended in the first half after Eriksen was stretchered off could restart.

td-as/jc

Related Topics

Finland Denmark Euro 2020 Christian

Recent Stories

Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 1st Test score ..

59 seconds ago

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

1 minute ago

FPCCI terms federal budget as balanced, tax-free

1 minute ago

US flight diverted after man threatens to 'take pl ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Police Detain Member of Pussy Riot Punk Ban ..

4 minutes ago

Fawad hopes Sindh Govt to spend federally allocate ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.