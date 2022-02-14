UrduPoint.com

Erin Holland Adds Colors To PSL 2022

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022  

The Presenter star who sometimes wear traditional Pakistani attires is seen updating the fans about the situation on the ground.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) Erin Holland has added colors in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League in Lahore.

The star presenter while sitting on a decorated rickshaw told the cricket fans about the exciting tournament and the situation there.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja also shared her video on his Twitter and appreciated her efforts for adding colors to the PSL.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Twitter Pakistan Super League Netherlands

Recent Stories

COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

10 minutes ago
 Reznikov, Khrenin Agree on Military Attaches' Visi ..

Reznikov, Khrenin Agree on Military Attaches' Visits to Drills in Ukraine, Belar ..

5 minutes ago
 Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Mon ..

Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Monday

5 minutes ago
 Italy to Send 1,000 Troops to Eastern Europe - Rep ..

Italy to Send 1,000 Troops to Eastern Europe - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Lavrov Informs Putin Russia Prepared Reaction to U ..

Lavrov Informs Putin Russia Prepared Reaction to US, NATO Security Response

6 minutes ago
 German Journalists Call on Scholz to Negotiate DW ..

German Journalists Call on Scholz to Negotiate DW License in Russia With Putin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>