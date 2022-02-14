Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022  

, ,

The Presenter star who sometimes wear traditional Pakistani attires is seen updating the fans about the situation on the ground.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) Erin Holland has added colors in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League in Lahore.

The star presenter while sitting on a decorated rickshaw told the cricket fans about the exciting tournament and the situation there.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja also shared her video on his Twitter and appreciated her efforts for adding colors to the PSL.