UrduPoint.com

Erin Holland Stuns Everyone By Wearing Pakistani Attires

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2022 | 04:03 PM

Erin Holland stuns everyone by wearing Pakistani attires

The star presenter expresses gratitude for Zainab Abbas for helping her in finding out local traditional suits

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Erin Holland stunned everyone with her stunning looks and fashion in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wrapped in well-designed local dress, Erin Holland looked gorgeous. Since the day one she joined PSL, Erin frequently worn traditional clothes that added beautify to her apparent look, though, she looked beautiful in the western attires.

ON Friday night, during the match of Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, the presenter just stunned everyone as she emerged there with traditional Pakistani attire.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also much liked local outfits during her visit to Pakistan.

Erin always is seen giving credit to Zainab Abbas for stunning styles and designs and she did the same on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Erin wrote, “Just dress me all day every day @zabbasofficial,”. She also her pictures from Friday’s clash between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Super League Visit Same Cambridge Netherlands Lahore Qalandars All From Instagram Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

10-year old student raped in private school’s wa ..

10-year old student raped in private school’s washroom in Lahore

39 minutes ago
 IIOJK facing impending danger of genocide by fasci ..

IIOJK facing impending danger of genocide by fascist Modi regime

19 minutes ago
 Canada truckers defy order to clear key bridge as ..

Canada truckers defy order to clear key bridge as protests swell

19 minutes ago
 President contacts martyrs' families, pays tribute ..

President contacts martyrs' families, pays tributes to Panjgur sacrifices

19 minutes ago
 UK Ambassador to Ukraine Says Staying in Kiev, Emb ..

UK Ambassador to Ukraine Says Staying in Kiev, Embassy Continuing Operations

19 minutes ago
 OGRA notifies RLNG price for January, February wit ..

OGRA notifies RLNG price for January, February with slight readjustment

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>