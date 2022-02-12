Erin Holland stuns everyone by wearing Pakistani attires

(@Abdulla99267510)

The star presenter expresses gratitude for Zainab Abbas for helping her in finding out local traditional suits

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Erin Holland stunned everyone with her stunning looks and fashion in the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wrapped in well-designed local dress, Erin Holland looked gorgeous. Since the day one she joined PSL, Erin frequently worn traditional clothes that added beautify to her apparent look, though, she looked beautiful in the western attires.

ON Friday night, during the match of Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, the presenter just stunned everyone as she emerged there with traditional Pakistani attire.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also much liked local outfits during her visit to Pakistan.

Erin always is seen giving credit to Zainab Abbas for stunning styles and designs and she did the same on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Erin wrote, “Just dress me all day every day @zabbasofficial,”. She also her pictures from Friday’s clash between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.