Erin Holland Stuns Fans By Wearing Again Desi Dress

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2022 | 11:45 AM

The Australian presenter is seen donning a three-piece navy-blue embroidered outfit.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2022) Australian presenter Erin Holland has impressed her fans once again by wearing Desi during her appearance at the ground ahead of a match of ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

She knows how to come into the limelight by wearing western dresses to two-pieces.

In her current appearance, Erin was seen donning a three-piece navy-blue embroidered outfit.

Taking to twitter, she uploaded the picture, with sports commentator Danny Morrison. She was wearing a long Kurta with straight culottes and paired the dress with nude heels. Erin tied her hair in a sleek bun to keep them out of the way to enhance the look.

She kept it minimal by wearing earrings and sunglasses as for the jewellery. She completed the look with a red lip color.

