Erin Holland Stuns Fans With Her 'snow Queen' Look

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2022 | 03:51 PM

Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

The Australian presenter who is in Lahore these days opted for white suit containing white blazer with matching trousers and a black shirt underneath.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2022) Erin Holland, Australian cricket presenter, who is these days in Lahore for ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has stunned fans with her new glamorous outfit to grab everyone's attention.

Erin who is former Miss Australia opted for a white suit comprising a white blazer with matching trousers and a black shirt underneath it.

She also wore a pair of black strappy scandals and chose minimal makeup besides brunette tresses in order to complete her look.

Erin Holland took to Twitter and wrote reaction of the people. She said that people were calling her snow queen.

She also wrote, "Everyone’s calling me the Snow Queen at work tonight, and I’m not mad about it," she said.

Within no time, her posts grabbed huge reaction.

