Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Australian presenter says it is time to says goodbye but truly always leaves a little piece of her heart at PSL each year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) Erin Holland, the Australian presenter, left her heart for Pakistan Super League (PSL) while flying back to homeland.

The presenter used to share her pictures and snippets from Pakistan Super League seventh edition matches on social media and everybody loved it.

Taking to Instagram, Erin wrote, “Time to say goodbye. Truly always leave a little piece of my heart at @thePSLt20 each year,” she captioned her selfie from the plane.

She also opted to a knitted peach sweater with a mask featuring the logo of the Pakistan cricket board (PCB).

Holland further wrote: “What a season…Thank you SO much for opening your hearts to me and making me feel so welcome.”

Ben Cutting, the husband of the presenter, played for Peshawar Zalmi and left Pakistan because his side was out of the tournament and Erin Holland who is sad over leaving Pakistan is excited to meet him.

She wrote on her Instagram, “Coming for you (FINALLY) @cuttsy_31,”.