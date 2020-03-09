UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ertz Goal Lifts US Women To 1-0 Win Over Spain

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:51 AM

Ertz goal lifts US women to 1-0 win over Spain

New York, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Julie Ertz headed in a last-gasp goal in the 87th minute Sunday to lift the World Cup champion United States to a 1-0 victory over feisty Spain in the SheBelieves women's friendly football tournament.

The United States, who ousted Spain in the round of 16 on the way to the World Cup title last year, had to battle to break through against a technically sound Spanish side that controlled possession for much of the first half.

Spanish goalkeeper Sandra Panos delivered a strong performance, pushing a shot from US star Megan Rapinoe over the crossbar in the 32nd and diving to save a long-range blast from Samantha Mewis in the 60th.

Just when it looked as if the Americans might be held without a goal, a set-piece gave them an opportunity.

Christen Press's free kick from the left found a charging Ertz, who rose to head the ball past Panos, who got a hand on the ball but couldn't stop it.

"I feel like if you give (Ertz) a ball, she can compete for it," Press said after the United States stretched their unbeaten streak to 30 games. "It doesn't matter who she is playing against. She is just world class." The match was played before a sellout crowd of 26,500 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, one year to the day after 28 US women internationals sued US Soccer over pay inequality.

US federation president Carlos Cordeiro had released an open letter on Saturday night in which he said federation officials "strongly believe" they have addressed the women's concerns and offered to provide "identical compensation" to the women's and men's teams for matches controlled by US Soccer.

He said $66 million sought by the women players in the lawsuit -- scheduled to go to trial in May -- represents a difference in prize money from FIFA in the men's and women's World Cups, which the national federation can't be expected to make up.

Molly Levinson, a spokesman for the players suing, quickly refuted Cordeiro's claims, saying the federation "did not and has never offered equal pay to the women players." Levinson also took a dig at the timing of Cordeiro's letter in the midst of the tournament, which she noted the federation says "celebrates the hopes and dreams of women and girls." - White strikes - In the opening match of the day's double-header, Ellen White's late strike was enough to lift England to a 1-0 victory over Japan.

Against a Japan side they beat convincingly at last year's World Cup, England bounced back from their 2-0 loss to the United States on Thursday.

Japan, surprised 3-1 by Spain in their opener, remain in search of their first win of the round-robin tournament, which concludes on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, where the United States will face Japan and England will take on Spain.

The Lionesses will be relieved to have come away with a victory after a multitude of squandered opportunities before White's 83rd-minute goal.

England seized upon a defensive error by Japan, with a sloppy pass allowed Toni Duggan to gain the ball and cross into the box for White to tap in.

Manchester City striker White and Duggan were among the multiple second-half substitutions by England manager Phil Neville.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Spain Japan United States Money May Women Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

10 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

11 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.