UrduPoint.com

Ervine, Raza Fire Zimbabwe To 302 In Sri Lanka ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Ervine, Raza fire Zimbabwe to 302 in Sri Lanka ODI

Skipper Craig Ervine and an attacking Sikandar Raza powered Zimbabwe to 302 for eight against Sri Lanka in the second one-day international on Tuesday

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Skipper Craig Ervine and an attacking Sikandar Raza powered Zimbabwe to 302 for eight against Sri Lanka in the second one-day international on Tuesday.

Ervine (91) capitalised on Zimbabwe's strong start in a 106-run third wicket partnership with Sean Williams (48) after the tourists, who trail the three-match series 1-0, elected to bat in Kandy.

Raza kept up the charge during his 56-run blitz as he smashed four fours and one six before getting out on the last ball of the innings.

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay took three wickets for 51 runs, but failed to stop Zimbabwe from surpassing their previous effort of 296 in the opening game.

Openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano (26) and Regis Chakabva (47) hammered 59 runs inside 10 overs to lay a solid foundation for the challenging total.

Vandersay bowled Takudzwanashe, who made his ODI debut in Sunday's series opener, and then denied Chababva his fifty after getting the wicketkeeper-batsman stumped.

Ervine stood firm and rebuilt the innings with Williams, who made 100 in Zimbabwe's opening loss, and the pair soon took the attack to the opposition.

Vandersay broke the stand after getting the left-handed Williams stumped with a googly, with wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis quick to whip the bails off.

Ervine completed his fifty in 56 balls but was nine short of a century after getting bowled by mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Related Topics

Attack Century Sri Lanka Kandy Craig Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza Jeffrey Vandersay Kusal Mendis Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

CTP issued 36 challan tickets, 9 vehicles impounde ..

CTP issued 36 challan tickets, 9 vehicles impounded over wrong parking

11 seconds ago
 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: Remington JPF sc ..

3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship: Remington JPF score victory

13 seconds ago
 Dumping site being transformed into public park: F ..

Dumping site being transformed into public park: Faisal Amin

2 seconds ago
 OPC Punjab addresses 17,335 complaints

OPC Punjab addresses 17,335 complaints

3 seconds ago
 French Education Minister Criticized for Performin ..

French Education Minister Criticized for Performing Duties on Ibiza, Urged to St ..

6 minutes ago
 WHO Expects Final Data on Sputnik V in Late Januar ..

WHO Expects Final Data on Sputnik V in Late January

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.