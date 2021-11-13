Espargaro fastest in Valencia MotoGP practice

Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro set the fastest time in free practice on Saturday for the season-ending Valencia MotoGP, a whisker ahead of Australian rider Jack Miller

Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro set the fastest time in free practice on Saturday for the season-ending Valencia MotoGP, a whisker ahead of Australian rider Jack Miller.

Aprilia rider Espargaro was just 18 thousandths of a second quicker than Miller on a Ducati, with already-crowned world champion Fabio Quartararo in ninth place.

Rossi's Italian protege Francesco Bagnaia was cruising in fourth, safe in the knowledge that he has already sewn up the runner's-up spot in the driver's standings.

Bagnaia will try to secure a sixth consecutive pole position in qualifying later on Saturday.

Valentino Rossi, the nine-time world champion riding in the final race of his career, also squeezed into the top ten.