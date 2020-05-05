UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ESPN To Air South Korean Baseball

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:27 AM

ESPN to air South Korean baseball

US broadcaster ESPN has reached an agreement with South Korea's Korea Baseball Organisation to air games in the upcoming 2020 season, the network said in a statement on Monday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):US broadcaster ESPN has reached an agreement with South Korea's Korea Baseball Organisation to air games in the upcoming 2020 season, the network said in a statement on Monday.

ESPN will televise six regular season games per week, starting with coverage from the opening day of the 2020 KBO campaign on Tuesday.

"We're thrilled to become the exclusive English-language home to the KBO League and to showcase its compelling action and high-level of competition," said Burke Magnus, ESPN's executive vice president of programming.

"We have a long-standing history of documenting the game of baseball and we're excited to deliver these live events to sports fans." The season-opener features the NC Dinos and Samsung Lions.

ESPN's deal with the KBO comes with US baseball fans starved of live action because of the coronavirus shutdown.

Major League Baseball was due to start in March but the season has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sport across North America has ground to a virtual standstill due to the pandemic, with every major professional league either halted or delayed.

Related Topics

Sports South Korea March 2020 Samsung From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armed Forces’ Unification Day a milestone in UAE ..

1 minute ago

UAE Armed Forces Unification Day a source of pride ..

1 minute ago

UAE army operates on humanitarian principles, says ..

16 minutes ago

Jazz musician plays gigs from DC house -- mid-reno ..

6 minutes ago

Our armed forces will be cornerstone of UAE’s st ..

31 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.