UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ESports Becomes Medal Event At 2022 Asian Games

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:51 PM

eSports becomes medal event at 2022 Asian Games

ESports has been named as a full medal event for the 2022 Asian Games, in a major step towards the mainstream for a sport that has long harboured Olympic ambitions

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :eSports has been named as a full medal event for the 2022 Asian Games, in a major step towards the mainstream for a sport that has long harboured Olympic ambitions.

eSports and breakdancing were both included on the programme for the Games in Hangzhou, China, at the Olympic Council of Asia's general assembly in Muscat this week.

"I hope that electronic sports will add value to the Asian Games -- and I am sure it will in the future, during the Asian Games 2022 and even beyond that," the OCA's Asian Games director, Haider Farman, said in a statement on Friday.

eSports was a popular demonstration event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, and a medal sport at last year's Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.

Efforts to include eSports in the Olympics have so far faltered, but the coronavirus pandemic appeared to trigger a shift this year as organisers explored new ideas.

In April, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach called for the movement to "urgently" investigate electronic versions of sports and to approach game publishers.

This month breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing were approved for the Paris 2024 Olympics, as the Games strive to appeal to younger audiences.

th/axn

Related Topics

Assembly Sports China Hangzhou Paris Jakarta Muscat Philippines April 2018 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at UVAS

14 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russians Have Confidence i ..

4 minutes ago

PM’s legal team says Senate elections can’t be ..

21 minutes ago

Vivo and ZEISS Enter Global Partnership for Mobile ..

23 minutes ago

Top Brazil Court Rules Compulsory Vaccination Agai ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with a loss

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.