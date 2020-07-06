Esra Bilgic to share good news with Pakistani fans

(@fidahassanain)

The Turkish actress is likely to share good news of joining Peshawar Zalmi with her Pakistani fans.

Istanbul: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic said she would be sharing some good news with Peshawar Zalmi soon here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Esra Bilgic made this announcement and also tagged Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi.

She wrote: “I will be sharing some good news with you soon. @JAfridi10 @PeshawarZalmi,”.

A day earlier Afridi sought peoples’ opinions about hiring of “Dirlis: Ertugrul” actress as a brand ambassador for his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

