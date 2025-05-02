Essa Lab National Women’s Softball Championship To Be Played From May 28th
Muhammad Rameez Published May 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Essa Lab 15th National Women's Softball Championship will be played in Karachi from May 28th to June 1st.
The five-day event will be hosted by the Sindh Softball Association, said a news release on Friday.
Women's softball teams from Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Higher education Commission, Police, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh have been invited to participate in the championship.
The executive committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Softball Federation of Pakistan President Asif Azeem was attended by Federation Patron Ronak Iqbal Lakhani, Senior Vice President and CEO of Essa Laboratories Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah, Federation Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, Vice President Tehmina Asif, Syed Waseem Hashmi, SSA Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant and other members.
The executive committee decided to hold the event under floodlights considering the weather conditions in Karachi.
A softball umpiring course will be conducted before the championship and a new logo of the federation was approved.
In addition, the Women's Asia Cup performance of the national baseball team players who won the bronze medal in the qualifiers and the medalists of the Special Olympic Winter Games was appreciated.
On the occasion, the patron of the federation, Roanok Lakhani, said that due to the continuous steps taken for the development and promotion of softball in Pakistan, this sport is rapidly gaining popularity.
Appreciating the patronage of the championship title sponsor, Essa Laboratories, in the sports, Roanok Lakhani said that no sport can flourish without sponsorship. Providing opportunities for young players to play is a national service.
Dr. Farhan Essa said that our organization will continue its partnership with the Softball Federation in the future. Providing an ideal environment for the female players participating in the National Championship is the top priority.
