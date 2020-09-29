UrduPoint.com
Essex Country Cricket Club Apologizes For Pouring Beer Over A Muslim Cricketer

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:45 PM

Will Buttleman, 20, poured beer over Feroze Khushi, 21, who was Essex’s 12th man in the final against Somerset that was held at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

LODNON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) Considering its act of pouring beer over a Muslim cricketer as a wrong, Essex County Cricket Club (ECCC) publicly apologized on Sunday, the latest reports said.

Disappointed Muhammad Irfan Jr Moves to Sydney for Professional Cricket

Images of an uncomfortable Feroze recoiling while stuck on the left side of the balcony of Essex’s dressing room drew widespread criticism from the Muslim community as they called on Essex to apologize over the incident.

ECCC issued official statement and said that the celebrations did not meet the inclusive values of the club. Essex County Cricket Club as an organization prides themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas.

ECCC also pledged to improve the cultural education of its players after the Bob Willis Trophy’s final incident.

Essex County Cricket Club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done across both sport and society in general, to widen people’s knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences.

