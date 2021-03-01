Establishment of Sports Climbing Wall in Peshawar is welcoming: Najeeb Ullah

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alpine Association Najeeb Ullah Khattak Monday said that the establishment of international standard Sports Climbing Wall at Peshawar Sports is welcoming and soon an Inter-School Climbing Wall competition would be organized wherein kids of schools from across Pakistan would be invited.

Talking to APP, Najeed Ullah Khattak, a qualified international coach, said, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak has also given assurance soon after completion work on the Climbing Wall under Prime Minister 1000 Playing Facilities Project. It is for the first time that such facilities for those like adventurous sports are going to be developed according to international standards, Najeeb Ullah Khattak said.

He said that the Climbing Wall Sports has also been included in the forthcoming Japan Olympic Games for the first time. He said that the training camp for the Asian Beach Games, which is being held in China this year, is going on in Islamabad.

Najeeb said that efforts are being made to set up a national training camp in Peshawar soon for which a request will be made from the Directorate of Sports. The current national Pakistan number one champion player Zaheer Ahmad is from Swabi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is expected to reach the international level.

He sought the full cooperation of Director General Sports Asfidyar Khattak and said that since this province is a new sport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we do not have the resources, financial assistance should be extended to us.

