UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estimated 10,000 Olympics Volunteers Back Out Of Tokyo Games - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:21 AM

Estimated 10,000 Olympics Volunteers Back Out of Tokyo Games - Reports

Around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers initially selected to assist during the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo later this year have backed out, causing a new challenge for the hosting country, the the Japanese media reported on Wednesday, citing the CEO of the organizing committee, Toshiro Muto

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers initially selected to assist during the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo later this year have backed out, causing a new challenge for the hosting country, the the Japanese media reported on Wednesday, citing the CEO of the organizing committee, Toshiro Muto.

"There's no doubt that one of the reasons is concern over coronavirus infections," Muto said as quoted by Kyodo news.

According to Muto, some of the volunteers may have quit because of scheduling conflicts as the games had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Because of the slow pace of vaccination and the growing number of variants of the virus in Japan, the Olympic and Paralympic events planners have been facing difficulty in mobilizing public support and persuading people that the events can be organized safely.

Out of the 10,000 volunteers that dropped out, about 1,000 were reported to have left because of a comment made by the former president of the organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori. Mori's remark that women talk too much in meetings elicited widespread criticism and caused him to resign.

Initially, the organizing committee had recruited 80,000 volunteers from a pool of 200,000 applicants, who applied to serve as guides at venues and help with other operational activities.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan May Women Olympics Media From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

48 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

58 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

2 hours ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Economy Will Grow 5% ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt believes in empowering institutions: Dr F ..

6 minutes ago

Rigorous training, continued operational drills' p ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.