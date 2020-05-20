UrduPoint.com
Estonia The Latest To Restart Football League

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:08 AM

Estonia the latest to restart football league

Estonia will on Tuesday restart its top-tier football league behind closed doors after easing anti-coronavirus measures, in a move following on the heels of the Faroe Islands and Germany

Tallinn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Estonia will on Tuesday restart its top-tier football league behind closed doors after easing anti-coronavirus measures, in a move following on the heels of the Faroe Islands and Germany.

"On Tuesday evening, the Premium liiga will return after a more than two month long hiatus," the Estonian Football Association (EFA) said in a statement.

The resumption of the Baltic state's annual football championship comes two days after the government lifted the state of emergency it imposed on March 12 in response to the pandemic.

Certain restrictions however remain in force. Open-air sports competitions can only be held without spectators, with the maximum number of participants capped at 100.

But starting July, the government will allow open-air events with up to 1,000 spectators.

"Before the hiatus caused by the coronavirus crisis, one round of the Premium liiga was held on March 6-8. Its results still apply," the EFA added.

The second round will begin Tuesday with three matches in the capital Tallinn, in the town of Kuressaare on Estonia's biggest island Saaremaa and in the central city of Paide. Fans will be able to watch online.

Round two of the league will conclude with two matches on Wednesday.

The EFA has also decided to shorten this year's Premium liiga season from the usual 36 rounds to 32 for the top six teams and 30 for the rest.

