Estonian Football Championship May Resume Next Week - Association

The football season in Estonia may resume next Tuesday or Wednesday, as the authorities have announced the lifting of restrictions on mass gatherings, the Estonian Football Association (EJL) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The football season in Estonia may resume next Tuesday or Wednesday, as the authorities have announced the lifting of restrictions on mass gatherings, the Estonian Football Association (EJL) said on Thursday.

As the coronavirus outbreak is slowing in the Baltic country, Prime Minister Juri Ratas confirmed earlier on Thursday that gatherings of less than 100 people will be allowed from next week.

"On a press conference today, the prime minister, Juri Ratas, confirmed that sporting events involving less than 100 people will be allowed starting from next week. Spectators will not be allowed to attend [the games], but you can watch them live. Today's announcement means that the games of the Estonian Premier League [the country's top football division] may resume on the upcoming Tuesday or Wednesday, May 19-20," the EJL said.

The association also published the provisional Calendar of the games on its official website. Three matches are scheduled for May 19 and two more for May 20.

The season was suspended in March amid the global health crisis, however, clubs resumed training sessions in early May. In addition, the EJL said on Wednesday that all players, coaches and referees were tested for COVID-19, and all the results came back negative.

Estonia has confirmed just seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and the overall case count reached 1,758.