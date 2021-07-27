The Estonian women's fencing team won the epee tournament at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after defeating the South Korean team in the final

In final, Estonia won 36-32 against South Korea. Bronze medals went to the Italian team which emerged victorious in the match against China.