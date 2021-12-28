Ethiopia eyes second AFCON trophy

Ethiopia has set the daunting task of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the second time when the continent's biggest football event begins next month in Cameroon, a senior official of the Ethiopian football delegation told Xinhua on Monday

Abebe Gelagay, leader of Ethiopian football delegation to Cameroon said the Walias were hoping to capitalize on the weaknesses of their opponents and reach the final of the championship.

"We are well-prepared and we are trying to compete in this big tournament as a big team also.

My team is prepared to win the game. The participation is one thing also winning is another. So we have to win the game if we can," Gelagay told Xinhua in Cameroon's capital city of Yaounde where the team has commenced training ahead of the tournament.

Ethiopia is in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, and host Cameroon. Gelagay said Cameroon was a worthy opponent.

"We are playing Cameroon and we consider Cameroon as host country and very big nation in football. It will be very difficult to play Cameroon b00ut there are other two teams to struggle to win," he said.