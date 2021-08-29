UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualaw has set a world record in women's half marathon at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Ireland, World Athletics said on Sunday.

"[Yalemzerf Yehualaw][Ethiopia] takes the win at [Antrim Coast Half Marathon] and sets a world record for the women's half marathon in 1:03:43!" World Athletics tweeted.

Yehualaw becomes the first woman to break 64 minutes for the half marathon.

The previous world record of one hour, four minutes and two seconds was set by Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich this April.

