Doha, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Lelisa Desisa gave Ethiopia its first world marathon title since 2001 on Sunday winning in a time of 2hrs 10min 40sec.

The 29-year-old led home an Ethiopian 1-2 -- Mosinet Geremew (2hr 10min 44sec) taking silver and Kenya's Amos Kipruto was third (2hr 10min 51sec).