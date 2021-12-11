UrduPoint.com

Eto'o Elected Head Of The Cameroon Football Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:39 PM

Eto'o elected head of the Cameroon Football Federation

Former international Samuel Eto'o has been elected president Cameroon Football Federation the body announced on Saturday

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Former international Samuel Eto'o has been elected president Cameroon Football Federation the body announced on Saturday.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star beat acting president Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

The vote was held after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in January annulled Njoya's victory in a 2018 election.

Related Topics

Election Football Vote Barcelona Cameroon January 2018 Inter Milan Court

Recent Stories

Civil society, political, social workers rejects P ..

Civil society, political, social workers rejects PPP's local government bill

49 seconds ago
 Uniform, prize distribution ceremony held at Govt ..

Uniform, prize distribution ceremony held at Govt Girls Elementary School Himat ..

51 seconds ago
 Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Gr ..

Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

52 seconds ago
 Guinea junta returns ex-leader's residence to fami ..

Guinea junta returns ex-leader's residence to family

56 seconds ago
 Driving licence issuing centers timing increased

Driving licence issuing centers timing increased

9 minutes ago
 SU awards 15 PhD, 50 M.Phil degrees

SU awards 15 PhD, 50 M.Phil degrees

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.