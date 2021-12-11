Former international Samuel Eto'o has been elected president Cameroon Football Federation the body announced on Saturday

Yaound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Former international Samuel Eto'o has been elected president Cameroon Football Federation the body announced on Saturday.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan star beat acting president Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

The vote was held after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in January annulled Njoya's victory in a 2018 election.